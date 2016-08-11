Russia to hold naval drills near Syria from mid-August: agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia plans to start naval exercises in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea on Aug. 15, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday, citing the Russian defense ministry.
Russian warships The Serpukhov and The Zelyony Dol, which are equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, will take part in the exercises, the defense ministry said.
The navy plans to test fire rockets during the drills, the agencies reported.
