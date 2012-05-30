FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says expelling Syrian envoys counterproductive
May 30, 2012 / 11:52 AM / 5 years ago

Russia says expelling Syrian envoys counterproductive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that the expulsion of Syrian envoys from Western nations is “counterproductive” because it eliminates a channel that could be used to influence President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

“The expulsion of Syrian ambassadors from the capitals of several leading Western states seems like a counterproductive step to us,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that Western nations “do not want to listen to Damascus and that ... does not improve matters in the current situation.”

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

