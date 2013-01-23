FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says no need for mass evacuation from Syria
January 23, 2013

Russia says no need for mass evacuation from Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is not planning a mass evacuation of its citizens from Syria because the situation there does not require it, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday after Russia brought 77 people fleeing the violence back to their homeland via Lebanon.

“We have plans (in place), as we have plans for any country, in case of an escalation of the internal situation ... But there is no talk of implementing them. For now the assessment of our embassy and respective departments here ... does not require the implementation of the existing plans,” Lavrov said.

Reporting by Timothy Heritage; Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

