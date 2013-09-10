Russia not keen on U.N. Syria resolution: France's Fabius

French Foreign Affairs Minister Laurent Fabius attends a news conference with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the Quai d'Orsay Foreign Ministry after their meeting in Paris September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS (Reuters) - Russia is not keen at this stage for a binding U.N. Security Council resolution that would provide a framework to control Syria’s chemical weapons’ stocks, France’s foreign minister said after talks with his Russian counterpart on Tuesday.

“As I understood, the Russians at this stage were not necessarily enthusiastic, and I‘m using euphemism, to put all that into the framework of a U.N. binding resolution,” Laurent Fabius told French lawmakers after a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.