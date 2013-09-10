FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia ready to negotiate U.N. Syria resolution, rules out force
September 10, 2013 / 4:40 PM / in 4 years

Russia ready to negotiate U.N. Syria resolution, rules out force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Russia’s ambassador to France said on Tuesday Moscow was ready to negotiate a U.N. resolution that foresees international control of Syria’s chemical weapons, but ruled out a recourse to use force to impose it.

“There first needs to be a resolution that puts Syria’s chemical weapons under international control, which Syria has already accepted, and if there is something lacking we can come back to the U.N. Security council to negotiate a new resolution,” Alexandre Orlov told French radio RTL.

Orlov said he had doubts over France’s intentions by calling for a Chapter VII resolution of the U.N. charter which could enable the use of force.

Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Ingrid Melander

