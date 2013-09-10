Russia ready to negotiate U.N. Syria resolution, rules out force

PARIS (Reuters) - Russia’s ambassador to France said on Tuesday Moscow was ready to negotiate a U.N. resolution that foresees international control of Syria’s chemical weapons, but ruled out a recourse to use force to impose it.

“There first needs to be a resolution that puts Syria’s chemical weapons under international control, which Syria has already accepted, and if there is something lacking we can come back to the U.N. Security council to negotiate a new resolution,” Alexandre Orlov told French radio RTL.

Orlov said he had doubts over France’s intentions by calling for a Chapter VII resolution of the U.N. charter which could enable the use of force.