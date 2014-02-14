Russia says Damascus wants opposition commitment to fight 'terrorism'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syria’s government will discuss the creation of a transitional governing body if the opposition officially declares its commitment to a joint fight against “terrorism”, a senior Russian diplomat was quoted as saying on Friday.
Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov, who met Syrian officials on the sidelines of faltering peace talks in Geneva this week, said the government delegation had no plans to pull out of the negotiating process, Russian news agencies reported.
