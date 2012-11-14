Russia calls Syria violence outrageous, wants talks

RIYADH (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov condemned the violence in Syria as “outrageous” and said opponents of President Bashar al-Assad needed to integrate the opposition inside Syria into their ranks.
His comments came after talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh with foreign ministers of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council, which the Qatari foreign minister said had failed to bridge the differences between the two sides.
Reporting by Asma al-Sharif, writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Michael Roddy