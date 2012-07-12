FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says will not support new U.N. draft resolution on Syria
July 12, 2012

Russia says will not support new U.N. draft resolution on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it will not support a draft U.N. Security Council resolution on Syria that would allow the council to authorize sanctions ranging from diplomatic and economic sanctions to military intervention.

“If they decide to do it (put the resolution to a vote on Thursday), knowing it would be unacceptable to us, we will not let it pass,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov told Interfax news agency.

Reporting By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya; Editing by Diana Abdallah

