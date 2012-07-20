FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia rejects criticism over U.N. veto on Syria
#World News
July 20, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

Russia rejects criticism over U.N. veto on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Friday rejected Western criticism over its veto of a U.N. Security Council resolution that would have threatened Syrian authorities with sanctions if they did not halt violence against an uprising.

Russia Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said the draft resolution Russia and China blocked on Thursday was “absolutely unrealistic” and called on Western nations to put more pressure on Syrian rebels to stop fighting.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
