Russia says United Nations should stay in Syria

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia told the United States on Thursday it favors a continued United Nations presence in Syria, warning a U.N. exit from the Middle Eastern country would have “serious negative consequences”.

Moscow and Washington are divided over how best to help end the bloodshed in Syria, where opponents of President Bashar al-Assad say some 18,000 people have been killed since an uprising began in March 2011.

The United States has said unarmed U.N. observers should not remain in Syria beyond an August 19 deadline, but that it is willing to consider an alternative U.N. presence in the country.

But in a meeting with U.S. Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov emphasized “the need to maintain the U.N. presence in Syria,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Gatilov “underscored that the exit of the United Nations from Syria in the current situation would have serious negative consequences not only for the country, but for the whole region,” it said. It made no specific mention of observers.

In April, the U.N. Security Council approved the deployment of 300 monitors to observe a failed ceasefire as part of a U.N.-backed peace plan, but Russia and China have vetoed three other resolutions criticising Damascus and threatening sanctions.

The number of observers was halved last month when the Security Council renewed the mission, known as UNSMIS, for 30 days. The emphasis was also switched from unarmed observers monitoring a nonexistent truce to some 100 civilian staff pursuing a political solution and monitoring rights abuses.

The U.S. envoy to the United Nations, Susan Rice, said last week that there was no point renewing the monitors’ mandate again because there was no ceasefire for them to observe.

Western nations blame Syria’s government for most of the violence and say Russia should put more pressure on Assad, while Moscow accuses the West of encouraging his opponents and says the United States, Europe and Arab states should do more to persuade rebels to stop fighting.