Syria envoy Brahimi due for talks in Moscow on December 29
December 27, 2012 / 7:28 AM / 5 years ago

Syria envoy Brahimi due for talks in Moscow on December 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - International Syria envoy Lakhdar Brahimi will fly to Moscow on Saturday for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on how to end Syria’s 21-month-old conflict, a Russian foreign ministry spokesman said.

Syrian diplomats earlier on Thursday entered the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow to discuss proposals for a peaceful resolution to the crisis following a diplomatic push by Brahimi in Damascus this week.

Plans made by Brahimi to broker a peaceful transfer of power in Syria will top the agenda when Lavrov and Brahimi meet on later this week, the foreign ministry spokesman said.

“We plan to discuss a range of issues linked to a political and diplomatic settlement in Syria, including Brahimi’s efforts aimed at ending the violence and the launch of a comprehensive national dialogue,” Alexander Lukashevich said.

On Thursday, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Makdad and another aide will meet Lavrov and Mikhail Bogdanov, the Kremlin’s envoy for Middle East affairs, a Russian foreign ministry source said, without detailing the nature of the talks.

Reporting By Alissa de Carbonnel and Steve Gutterman; Editing by Douglas Busvine

