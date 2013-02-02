FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria opposition chief meets Russia's Lavrov in Munich
February 2, 2013 / 3:52 PM / in 5 years

Syria opposition chief meets Russia's Lavrov in Munich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - The head of the Syrian opposition Moaz Alkhatib told Reuters he had met Russia’s foreign minister on Saturday on the sidelines of a conference in Munich and had been invited to visit Moscow.

Alkhatib, president of the Syrian National Coalition, said he had received a “clear invitation” from Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Moscow, a breakthrough in relations that could help pave the way for a solution to the Syrian crisis.

“Russia has a certain vision but we welcome negotiations to alleviate the crisis and there are lots of details that need to be discussed,” Alkhatib said after the talks.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis; Writing by Stephen Brown

