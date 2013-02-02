Syria opposition chief meets Russia's Lavrov in Munich

MUNICH (Reuters) - The head of the Syrian opposition Moaz Alkhatib told Reuters he had met Russia’s foreign minister on Saturday on the sidelines of a conference in Munich and had been invited to visit Moscow.

Alkhatib, president of the Syrian National Coalition, said he had received a “clear invitation” from Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Moscow, a breakthrough in relations that could help pave the way for a solution to the Syrian crisis.

“Russia has a certain vision but we welcome negotiations to alleviate the crisis and there are lots of details that need to be discussed,” Alkhatib said after the talks.