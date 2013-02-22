FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia accuses U.S. of double standards over Syria
February 22, 2013 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

Russia accuses U.S. of double standards over Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during an annual news conference in Moscow January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia accused the United States on Friday of having double standards over the crisis in Syria, saying it had blocked a U.N. Security Council statement condemning a car bomb attack in Damascus.

The car bomb killed 53 people on Thursday on a busy highway close to the Russian Embassy and offices of the ruling Baath Party in the Syrian capital. Russia has been a staunch ally of president Bashar al-Assad.

Criticizing Washington’s position, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters: “We believe this is double standards.”

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage

