FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says Assad's foes lack commitment to peace talks
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 22, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

Russia says Assad's foes lack commitment to peace talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that the Syrian opposition had not yet shown enough commitment to efforts to arrange a peace conference with President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

“We value the constructive reaction of the Syrian leadership to this proposal (for a conference),” Lavrov said at the start of talks with Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Moscow.

“We also hope that a constructive reaction from various opposition groups ... will follow. So far, however, the news is not hopeful.”

Reporting by Steve Gutterman; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.