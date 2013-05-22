Russia says Assad's foes lack commitment to peace talks

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that the Syrian opposition had not yet shown enough commitment to efforts to arrange a peace conference with President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

“We value the constructive reaction of the Syrian leadership to this proposal (for a conference),” Lavrov said at the start of talks with Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Moscow.

“We also hope that a constructive reaction from various opposition groups ... will follow. So far, however, the news is not hopeful.”