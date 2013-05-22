FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says Assad's foes lack commitment to peace talks
#World News
May 22, 2013 / 3:52 PM / in 4 years

Russia says Assad's foes lack commitment to peace talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) welcomes Syria's Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad during a meeting in Moscow, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that the Syrian opposition had not yet shown enough commitment to efforts to arrange a peace conference with President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised the Syrian government’s response to joint U.S.-Russian efforts to seek a resolution to the more than two-year-old conflict but said the opposition was too divided to agree on its participation.

“We value the constructive reaction of the Syrian leadership to this proposal,” Lavrov said at talks with Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Moscow.

“We also hope that a constructive reaction from various opposition groups ... will follow. So far, however, the news is not hopeful.”

Lavrov called on countries with “real influence over the irreconcilable opposition” to help bring them to the talks.

He also repeated Moscow’s belief that some of Assad’s foes were using violence in order to hamper peace efforts, referring to the recent abduction of Mekdad’s father.

“We are seeing attempts by various forces, at any time when a ray of hope appears, to take actions to undermine movement forward,” Lavrov said.

Mekdad said the “coming together” of Russia and the United States could help resolve the conflict that has killed at least 80,000 people, but he accused rebels of undermining peace efforts.

He said Syria’s leadership would “strive for a peaceful resolution of the Syrian crisis. Unfortunately, such an approach is not finding an appropriate answer.”

No date has been set for a peace conference, and neither diplomat gave any details on its possible timing on Wednesday.

Reporting by Steve Gutterman; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

