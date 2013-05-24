FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry, Lavrov hold phone call on Syria peace conference
#World News
May 24, 2013 / 8:04 AM / 4 years ago

Kerry, Lavrov hold phone call on Syria peace conference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by phone on Friday to discuss efforts to bring Syria’s warring parties to a peace conference, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“The situation in Syria was discussed in the context of an international conference for a political settlement in the country,” the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Kerry and Lavrov last met on May 7 in Moscow and agreed to try to get the Syrian government and opposition to discuss an end to the more than 2-year-old civil war. The diplomats are due to again hold talks on Syria on Monday in Paris, a U.S. official said on Friday.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
