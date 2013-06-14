FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Data on chemical arms use by Syria's Assad fabricated: Russian MP
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
#World News
June 14, 2013 / 6:05 AM / in 4 years

Data on chemical arms use by Syria's Assad fabricated: Russian MP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A senior pro-Kremlin Russian lawmaker said on Friday that information on the use of chemical weapons by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces was fabricated and suggested the United States would use it to justify intervention in the conflict.

A U.S. official said on Thursday that President Barack Obama has authorized sending U.S. weapons to Syrian rebels for the first time, after the White House said it has proof the Syrian government had used chemical weapons against opposition forces.

“Information about the use by Assad of chemical weapons has been fabricated in the same place as the lies about (Saddam) Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction,” Alexei Pushkov, head of the foreign policy committee in the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, said on Twitter. “Obama is taking the same path as George Bush.”

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Steve Gutterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
