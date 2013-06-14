FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 14, 2013 / 6:26 PM / 4 years ago

Russia says arms to Syrian rebels risks escalating violence in region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) shows the way to Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu during a meeting in Moscow June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry that more U.S. military support for forces opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad could stoke violence in the Middle East, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

A U.S. official said on Thursday that President Barack Obama had authorized sending U.S. weapons to Syrian rebels for the first time, after the White House said it had proof the Syrian government had used chemical weapons against opposition forces.

During a telephone conversation, Lavrov “stressed that such a step (military support) risks escalating (violence) in the region, while accusations against Damascus of the use of chemical weapons by the United States are not backed up by verified facts,” the statement said.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; editing by Mike Collett-White

