Russia doubts new Syrian opposition leader's commitment to peace
July 8, 2013

Russia doubts new Syrian opposition leader's commitment to peace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday that remarks by the new leader of the opposition Syrian National Coalition have raised questions about his dedication to a political solution of the conflict, and urged the group to commit to attending a peace conference.

Ahmad Jarba, elected president of the coalition on Saturday, told Reuters the opposition would not go to the conference that Russia and the United States are trying to convene in Geneva unless its military fortunes improve.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Thomas Grove

