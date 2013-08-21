FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria's Moscow envoy denies chemical weapons use near Damascus: report
August 21, 2013 / 11:37 AM / in 4 years

Syria's Moscow envoy denies chemical weapons use near Damascus: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syria’s ambassador to Russia on Wednesday dismissed accusations that President Bashar al-Assad’s forces used chemical weapons against civilians in an attack near Damascus, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

“That is not true,” Ambassador Riad Haddad was quoted as saying by Interfax.

“All information on that matter is fabricated and aimed at misleading international inspectors,” he said, referring to the U.N. experts looking into possible cases of use of chemical weapons in the Syrian conflict.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Thomas Grove and Alison Williams

