Russia calls on Syria to cooperate with U.N. chemical experts

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has urged the Syrian government to cooperate with a U.N. experts mission and allow it to investigate the alleged use of chemical weapons by troops loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry also said in a statement that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry had agreed that an objective investigation was needed into the allegations when they spoke by telephone on Thursday.

Russia has been Assad’s most powerful international ally during Syria’s civil war. The ministry statement said rebel forces should guarantee safe passage for the U.N. mission.