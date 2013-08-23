FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia calls on Syria to cooperate with U.N. chemical experts
#World News
August 23, 2013 / 9:01 AM / 4 years ago

Russia calls on Syria to cooperate with U.N. chemical experts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Free Syrian Army fighters gesture as they sit along a street in Deir al-Zor August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has urged the Syrian government to cooperate with a U.N. experts mission and allow it to investigate the alleged use of chemical weapons by troops loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry also said in a statement that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry had agreed that an objective investigation was needed into the allegations when they spoke by telephone on Thursday.

Russia has been Assad’s most powerful international ally during Syria’s civil war. The ministry statement said rebel forces should guarantee safe passage for the U.N. mission.

Reporting By Thomas Grove

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
