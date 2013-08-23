Russia, U.S. want objective probe in Syria: Moscow

An activist wearing a gas mask is seen in the Zamalka area, where activists say chemical weapons were used by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and the United States agree an objective investigation is needed into allegations that troops loyal to President Bashar al-Assad launched a chemical weapons attack in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

It also said in a statement that Russia, Assad’s key international ally in more than two years of civil war, had urged the Syrian government to allow a U.N. experts mission to investigate the allegations.

“The Russian side called on the Syrian government to cooperate with the U.N. chemical experts. It is now up to the opposition, which should guarantee safe access for the mission to the alleged place of the incident,” the ministry said.

Moscow and Washington have often taken opposing positions on Syria but the ministry said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry had agreed on the need for an independent investigation during a phone call on Thursday.

Russia, which has protected Assad from three consecutive U.N. Security Council resolutions aimed at pressuring him to end violence, said earlier this week that the alleged chemical attack, which killed hundreds of people, may have been a “provocation” by rebels meant to put the blame on Assad.

Syrian officials have called allegations against their forces “illogical and fabricated”.