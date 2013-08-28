Russia tells Brahimi attacking Syria would destabilize region

Algerian United Nations envoy and international mediator Lakhdar Brahimi waits for the start of an informal meeting of the plenary of the General Assembly to commemorate Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia told U.N.-Arab League peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi that attacking Syria to punish the government for the alleged use of poison gas would destabilize the country and the region, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

In a telephone call on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Brahimi that “attempts at a military solution will lead only to the further destabilization of the situation in (Syria) and the region,” a ministry statement said.