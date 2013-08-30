FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin aide says British vote reflects dangers of Syria strike
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 30, 2013 / 10:39 AM / in 4 years

Putin aide says British vote reflects dangers of Syria strike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A British parliamentary vote against taking military action in Syria shows a growing international understanding of the risks of intervention, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top foreign policy adviser said on Friday.

“People are beginning to understand how dangerous such scenarios are, especially when (the use of force) is not sanctioned,” Yuri Ushakov told reporters, apparently referring to the lack of a U.N. Security Council mandate for a strike.

He said he believed the vote on Thursday reflected the majority opinion in Europe as a whole, not just Britain.

Russia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s most powerful diplomatic ally, opposes any military intervention in Syria, warning that an attack would increase tension and undermine the chances of ending the deadly civil war.

“Russia is actively working to avert a military scenario in Syria,” Ushakov said. Russia holds veto powers as a permanent U.N. Security Council member and has blocked three resolutions meant to condemn Assad and press him to stop the violence.

U.S. officials suggested after the British parliamentary vote that President Barack Obama would be willing to proceed with limited actions to punish Syria for an alleged chemical weapons attack even without specific promises of allied support.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.