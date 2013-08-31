FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says U.S. threat of force against Syria unacceptable
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 31, 2013 / 9:52 AM / in 4 years

Russia says U.S. threat of force against Syria unacceptable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Free Syrian Army fighters ride on the back of a pickup truck in Deir al-Zor August 30, 2013. Picture taken August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said U.S. threats to use military force against Syria were unacceptable and that Washington would be violating international law if it acted without the approval of the U.N. Security Council.

The United States said on Friday it was in the planning process for a limited military response to punish Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for a “brutal and flagrant” chemical weapons attack that it says killed more than 1,400 people in Damascus 10 days ago.

The Syrian government denies using chemical weapons.

Russia, an ally of Assad‘s, opposes any military intervention in Syria, warning an attack would increase tensions and undermine the chances of ending the civil war. It is a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, with veto power.

“Washington statements with threats to use force against Syria are unacceptable,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said in a statement late in Friday.

“Any unilateral use of force without the authorization of the U.N. Security Council, no matter how ‘limited’ it is, will be a clear violation of international law, will undermine prospects for a political and diplomatic resolution of the conflict in Syria and will lead to a new round of confrontation and new casualties.”

Lukashevich also said that Washington’s threats were made “in the absence of any proof” of the Syrian government using chemical weapons.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.