Russia says could help transport Syrian chemical arms to port

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia could help provide transport to take Syrian chemical weapons to the Mediterranean port of Latakia for removal and destruction at sea, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday.

“Transport, yes ... the issue is being discussed,” Bogdanov told reporters when asked whether Moscow could provide security or transport to help get the weapons to Latakia, from where Syria is due to send them to a floating destruction facility.

“My understanding is that the Syrian authorities should protect (the shipments).”