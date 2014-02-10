FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia seeks meeting with U.S., U.N., Syrian delegations in Geneva
February 10, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 4 years ago

Russia seeks meeting with U.S., U.N., Syrian delegations in Geneva

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has proposed that Russian, American and U.N. officials meet the Syrian government and opposition delegations at peace talks in Geneva, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov was quoted as saying on Monday.

Bogdanov said the Russian, U.S. and U.N. representatives could hold a single meeting with both Syrian sides or separate meetings with the government and opposition, state-run news agency RIA reported.

In any case, a three-way Russia-U.S.-United Nations meeting is planned for Friday in Geneva, Interfax quoted Bogdanov saying. He said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov would meet U.S. diplomat Wendy Sherman and U.N. Syria peace mediator Lakhdar Brahimi.

Russia and the United State have supported opposite sides in the three-year-old civil conflict in Syria but jointly called last June for an international conference that would bring the government and opposition together for talks.

The meetings began last month ion Geneva and a new round got underway on Monday, but Brahimi planned to meet the government and opposition delegations separately for the next two to three days.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Thomas Grove

