Russia critical of U.S. plan to give rebels air cover in Syria
#World News
August 3, 2015 / 10:23 AM / 2 years ago

Russia critical of U.S. plan to give rebels air cover in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Monday criticized U.S. plans to provide together with Turkey air cover for Syrian rebels, saying any support for rivals of Russian ally Syrian President Bashar al-Assad hampered Damascus’ fight against Islamic State.

Ankara and Washington are hoping that together with the Syrian rebels they would sweep Islamic State fighters from a strip of land along the Turkish border.

“Moscow has stressed multiple times that helping Syrian opposition, let alone helping with financial or (military) technical means, would lead to a further desalinization of the situation in the country,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska

