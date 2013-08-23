Russia: Syrian rebels preventing probe into alleged chemical attack

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reads notes during a news conference at the Russian embassy in Washington after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday Syria’s opposition was preventing an objective investigation into allegations the Syrian government carried out a chemical weapons attack.

“Much needed signals from the opposition, including its readiness to guarantee the safety and effective work of U.N. experts on territory controlled by militants, unfortunately are not forthcoming,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“It is directly preventing an objective investigation into the possible use of chemical weapons in Syria.”