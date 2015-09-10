FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia flying military equipment and aid to Syria: Lavrov
#World News
September 10, 2015

Russia flying military equipment and aid to Syria: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivers a speech during a meeting with students on the first day of the academic year at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) in Moscow, Russia, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia flies both military equipment and humanitarian aid to Syria, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

The United States and some European countries have expressed growing concern over the cargo on flights from Russia to Syria.

Moscow has previously insisted in public that its flights to Syria are only humanitarian. Washington has put pressure on Greece and Bulgaria in recent days to deny Russia’s requests to use their airspace for its Syria flights.

(This version corrects to make clear Lavrov was not saying arms and humanitarian aid carried simultaneously on same flights)

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
