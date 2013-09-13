FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says U.S. and U.N. agree Syria needs political solution
#World News
September 13, 2013 / 6:28 PM / 4 years ago

Russia says U.S. and U.N. agree Syria needs political solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.N. envoy Lakhdar Brahimi agreed at a Geneva meeting on Friday that only a political solution could end the violence in Syria, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement the three had agreed to meet again in New York on the sidelines of a U.N. General Assembly meeting later this month, for more talks on holding an international peace conference on Syria.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Andrew Roche

