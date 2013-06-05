FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia not training Syrians to use S-300 missile system: report
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 5, 2013 / 9:41 AM / 4 years ago

Russia not training Syrians to use S-300 missile system: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is training Syrian military officers on anti-aircraft missile systems but not yet on the advanced S-300 system, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a Russian military source.

Russia has said it will resist pressure to scrap a contract to sell Damascus S-300s, which Western governments say could prolong Syria’s civil war, but President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that S-300 missiles had not yet been sent to Syria.

Syrian officers are among about 250 foreigners from 19 countries being trained by a Russian military academy that is responsible for air defense weapons, Interfax cited an unidentified source as saying.

“Training of Syrian officers under the S-300 program is not yet taking place,” the source was quoted as saying. He said most of the Syrian officers had arrived before the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad began in March 2011.

The S-300 is designed to shoot down planes and missiles at 200 km (125 mile) ranges. It could enhance Syria’s Russian-supplied defenses against air attacks by Israel, or by outside powers enforcing any future no-fly zone over the country.

Some Western diplomats have suggested Moscow is using the systems as a bargaining chip to try to amplify its voice in efforts to end more than two years of bloodshed in Syria.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Thomas Grove and Alistair Lyon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.