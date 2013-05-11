FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia points to discord over proposed Syria peace process
May 11, 2013 / 9:26 AM / in 4 years

Russia points to discord over proposed Syria peace process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian official said on Saturday there are disagreements over who has the right to take part in a Syrian peace process, Russian news agencies reported, suggesting this could impede efforts to organize an international conference.

The official said there is broad agreement that the situation in Syria is dire but “beyond that there are very many differences: who can take part in this format, who is legitimate and who is not legitimate,” Itar-Tass reported.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had announced on Tuesday that they would seek to organize a conference on Syria and expressed hope it could be held this month.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Mark Heinrich

