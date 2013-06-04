Russia's Putin warns against military intervention in Syria

YEKATERINBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday any attempt at foreign military intervention in Syria was doomed to fail and would make the situation worse.
Speaking at a joint news conference after a summit with European Union leaders, Putin said Russia was disappointed by an EU decision not to extend an embargo on member states arming rebel forces fighting the Syrian government.
