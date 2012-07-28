FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia will not agree to EU searches under Syria sanctions
July 28, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 5 years ago

Russia will not agree to EU searches under Syria sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will not give its consent for searches of Russian-flagged ships under new European Union sanctions requiring EU governments to search vessels suspected of carrying weapons into Syria, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

“We ... will not consider appeals and give consent to searches of vessels sailing under the Russian flag, nor to the application of other restrictive measures to them,” ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said in a statement.

Writing by Steve Gutterman

