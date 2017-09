U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) walk with U.N. Special Representative Lakhdar Brahimi (C) towards a meeting to discuss the ongoing problems in Syria at the United Nations offices in Geneva, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will continue their Geneva talks on Syria on Saturday, Russian state news agency RIA quoted an unnamed source within the Russian delegation as saying late on Friday.

“The talks between the Russian and the American delegation are not over yet and will continue tomorrow,” the source said.