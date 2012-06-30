FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia offers to host next Syria meeting: agency
June 30, 2012 / 4:27 PM / 5 years ago

Russia offers to host next Syria meeting: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will propose a new international meeting on the Syrian crisis in Moscow and that Syria should be represented, Interfax news agency quoted an unidentified source close to this weekend’s talks in Geneva as saying on Saturday.

Russia and Western powers are at loggerheads over the international community’s role in Syria, with foreign ministers and international diplomats trying to reach common grounds in Geneva for a peace deal in the country.

“The Russian side will propose to hold such a meeting in Moscow. Syrians themselves should take part in the meeting,” Interfax quoted the source as saying. (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Ralph Gowling)

