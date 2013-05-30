Russian, US, UN officials to meet on Syria on June 5

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian, U.S. and U.N. officials will meet next week to discuss ways to bring the warring sides in Syria together for a peace conference proposed by Washington and Moscow, officials said on Thursday.

“On June 5 in Geneva, U.S., Russian and U.N. officials will hold a three-way meeting to further the preparations for the international conference on Syria,” a spokesman for U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon said.

He said Lakhdar Brahimi, the U.N.-Arab League envoy seeking to foster peace in Syria, and U.N. Under Secretary General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman would take part.

Russian media said U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov would participate.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on May 7 they would try to bring Syrian government and opposition representatives together as soon as possible for talks aimed at ending the 26-month-old conflict. No date has been set for the conference.

Lavrov accused the opposition Syrian National Coalition of undermining peace efforts after it said on Wednesday it would take part in the conference only if a deadline was set for a settlement that would force Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to leave power.