Russia says Syria government will be at next round of peace talks

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Syrian government will attend the next round of peace talks with the opposition, set to begin on February 10 in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday.
“We have no doubt that the government delegation will take part in the second round of international talks in Geneva,” Bogdanov told reporters before talks in Moscow between Russian officials and Syrian opposition leader Ahmed Jarba.
