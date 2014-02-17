Russia says Syrian government right to seek focus on 'terrorism'

Free Syrian Army fighters take positions as they aim their weapons during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Souran in the north Hama countryside February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday that sole blame for the lack of progress at Syrian peace talks in Geneva must not placed on either side and that President Bashar al-Assad’s government was “completely justified” in its efforts to make discussion of fighting “terrorism” a top priority.

The Russian Foreign Ministry praised was it called the “positive intent” of the Syrian government delegation at the talks and said mediator Lakhdar Brahimi “should not stray towards unilateral accusations and blame only one side for the stalled dialogue.”