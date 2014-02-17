FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says Syrian government right to seek focus on 'terrorism'
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 17, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

Russia says Syrian government right to seek focus on 'terrorism'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Free Syrian Army fighters take positions as they aim their weapons during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Souran in the north Hama countryside February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday that sole blame for the lack of progress at Syrian peace talks in Geneva must not placed on either side and that President Bashar al-Assad’s government was “completely justified” in its efforts to make discussion of fighting “terrorism” a top priority.

The Russian Foreign Ministry praised was it called the “positive intent” of the Syrian government delegation at the talks and said mediator Lakhdar Brahimi “should not stray towards unilateral accusations and blame only one side for the stalled dialogue.”

Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Thomas Grove

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.