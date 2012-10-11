FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia demands explanation from Turkey over intercepted jet
#World News
October 11, 2012

Russia demands explanation from Turkey over intercepted jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is demanding an explanation from Turkish authorities after Ankara detained a Syrian civilian airplane en route from Moscow to Damascus with Russian citizens on board, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said that Turkish authorities refused to grant Russian diplomatic staff access to 17 Russian citizens on board during the eight hours that the flight was held up because of suspicions the aircraft was carrying military equipment.

“The Russian side is insisting on an explanation of the reasons for such actions by the Turkish authorities,” the statement said. It said that “the lives and safety of the passengers were placed under threat” by the incident.

Reporting By Thomas Grove; Editing by Steve Gutterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
