Russia says U.N. resolution proposal 'unacceptable'
#World News
September 10, 2013 / 4:40 PM / 4 years ago

Russia says U.N. resolution proposal 'unacceptable'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia told France on Tuesday that a proposal to adopt a U.N. Security Council resolution holding the Syrian government responsible for the possible use of chemical weapons was unacceptable.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his French counterpart that Moscow would propose a U.N. draft declaration supporting its initiative to put Syria’s chemical weapons under international control, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Reporting By Thomas Grove, Editing by Steve Gutterman

