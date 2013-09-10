Russia says U.N. resolution proposal 'unacceptable'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia told France on Tuesday that a proposal to adopt a U.N. Security Council resolution holding the Syrian government responsible for the possible use of chemical weapons was unacceptable.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his French counterpart that Moscow would propose a U.N. draft declaration supporting its initiative to put Syria’s chemical weapons under international control, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
