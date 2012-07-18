Putin, Obama discuss Syria by phone: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama spoke on the telephone on Wednesday about Syria, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Interfax.

“As a whole the existing exchange of opinions shows that the appraisals of the situation in Syria and final goals of regulating (violence) for both sides coincide,” Peskov was quoted as saying.

“Together with that, differences in approaches regarding the practical means of reaching a regulation (of violence) still exist,” he said.