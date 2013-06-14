Russia says U.S. claims of Syria chemical arms use unconvincing

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Information the United States provided Russia over suspected use of chemical weapons by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces “does not look convincing”, President Vladimir Putin’s senior foreign policy adviser said on Friday.

Yuri Ushakov said expanded U.S. military support for Assad’s opponents would undermine joint efforts to organize a peace conference, but added that Moscow was “not yet” considering sending Assad S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in response.