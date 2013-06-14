FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says U.S. claims of Syria chemical arms use unconvincing
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 14, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

Russia says U.S. claims of Syria chemical arms use unconvincing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Information the United States provided Russia over suspected use of chemical weapons by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces “does not look convincing”, President Vladimir Putin’s senior foreign policy adviser said on Friday.

Yuri Ushakov said expanded U.S. military support for Assad’s opponents would undermine joint efforts to organize a peace conference, but added that Moscow was “not yet” considering sending Assad S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in response.

Reporting by Alexi Anishchuk; Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Steve Gutterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.