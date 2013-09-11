FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia shows U.S. its plan for Syrian chemical weapons: Interfax
September 11, 2013 / 2:47 PM / 4 years ago

Russia shows U.S. its plan for Syrian chemical weapons: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has given the United States its plan for placing Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal under international control and intends to discuss it on Thursday in Geneva, the Interfax news agency cited a Russian source as saying on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who is to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva, said on Tuesday that Lavrov was expected to send him Russia’s proposals for review by the Obama administration.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

