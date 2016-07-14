Kremlin declines comment on reported U.S. offer on Syria

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday declined to comment on a newspaper report that the United States is proposing increased cooperation and intelligence-sharing with Russia to identify and target Islamic State and al Qaeda operations in Syria.

The proposal was set out in a document published by the Washington Post. It will be presented by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry during a visit to Moscow on Thursday, the newspaper reported.

“Once we have received these proposals from the original source and not from a newspaper, then we will be able to say something,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

He said Kerry would hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin late on Thursday and with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday.