Russia blames rebels for March chemical attack in Syria

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian expert report shows a makeshift weapon used in a chemical attack near the Syrian city of Aleppo in March was similar to ones made by rebels, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
In a statement, the ministry suggested the Russian findings were being ignored and also said that nations that blame the Syrian government for a chemical attack near Damascus last month have played down evidence to the contrary.
