Russia blames rebels for March chemical attack in Syria
September 4, 2013 / 5:31 PM / 4 years ago

Russia blames rebels for March chemical attack in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian expert report shows a makeshift weapon used in a chemical attack near the Syrian city of Aleppo in March was similar to ones made by rebels, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry suggested the Russian findings were being ignored and also said that nations that blame the Syrian government for a chemical attack near Damascus last month have played down evidence to the contrary.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Steve Gutterman

