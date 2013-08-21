FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria opposition says 1,300 killed in Damascus attack, chemicals used
August 21, 2013 / 1:00 PM / 4 years ago

Syria opposition says 1,300 killed in Damascus attack, chemicals used

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A leading Syrian opposition figure said on Wednesday 1,300 people had been killed in attacks by President Bashar al-Assad’s forces around Damascus in which he said chemical weapons had been used.

“Today’s crimes are...not the first time the regime has used chemical weapons,” George Sabra told a news conference in Istanbul. “But they constitute a significant turning point in the regime’s operations...This time it was for annihilation rather than terror.”

Syria denied activist reports on Wednesday that the army had used chemical weapons, describing the assertions as completely untrue. Video footage from districts east of the capital showed people choking, some of them foaming at the mouth, and many bodies with no signs of injuries.

