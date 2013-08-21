FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia calls for emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on Syria
August 21, 2013 / 1:21 PM / in 4 years

Saudi Arabia calls for emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia called on Wednesday for an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss reports of a chemical attack that opposition groups say killed hundreds of people in Syria, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal said.

“It is time for the Security Council to shoulder its responsibility and overcome differences between its members and restore the confidence of the international community by convening immediately to issue a clear and deterrent resolution that will put an end to this human crisis,” Prince Saud said in a statement.

Reporting by Angus McDowall, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Janet Lawrence

