Saudi foreign minister says decisive stand needed against Syria

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Saud al-Faisal said on Tuesday the international community must take a “decisive and serious” stand against the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“The rejection of the Syrian regime of all serious and earnest Arab efforts .... requires a decisive and serious stand by the international community to stop the humanitarian tragedy of the Syrian people,” Prince Saud was quoted as saying by the state news agency SPA.